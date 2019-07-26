The filing period for the Magazine School Board will open at noon on Thursday, July 25.

There is a single position up for reelection. The seat is currently held by Brandy Moore. In 2018 Moore ran unopposed for the final year of a term originally held by Leanna Jones.

Then the board president, Jones resigned her position prior to the 2017-2018 school year due to a state law preventing her from being involved in the hiring of a close family member and Moore, who had campaigned unsuccessfully for a board position the previous September, was then appointed.

Moore then was forced to run for the remaining year on Jones’s term.

The seat is now open for a full five year term.

In 2017 the state legislature passed a law moving school elections from their traditional September date. School boards were permitted to select either the May primary date or the November General Election date for elections. Magazine’s board opted for a November vote.

The filing period will close at noon on Thursday, Aug. 1. Requirements to be a certified candidate are to submit a petition bearing the valid signatures of at least 20 voters who reside in the school district. Petitions are available at the the Logan County Clerk’s offices in Booneville and Paris.