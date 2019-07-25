It's been two weeks since William J. Dubois was found dead, and Fort Smith might have to wait a few more for answers.

Now in the middle of two open homicide investigations, Fort Smith police are "waiting on some things to come back" in their probe into the death of the former Fort Smith Public Schools substitute teacher, said police spokesperson Aric Mitchell. The Sebastian County prosecutor has charged Taylor Elkins with felony theft by receiving and hindering apprehension in connection with the incident but has not publicly confirmed any charges in Dubois' death itself.

Mitchell on Tuesday said he hopes to have additional information to release to the public about the death "in a couple of weeks."

"Sometimes you’ll have to wait. There’s certain pieces of evidence, certain leads you have to follow. It’s a waiting game," Mitchell said Tuesday. He could not be reached Wednesday for comment on the investigation.

Police on July 11 found Dubois dead inside a South Greenwood Avenue duplex and then allegedly found Elkins in his 2013 Ford Focus later that evening. Elkins told police an unidentified white man gave her the vehicle but later told them she was given the car in exchange for sexual favors for Dubois, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Police have not given updates on if detectives suspect Elkins killed Dubois or if other suspects were involved in the incident.

Police are working the incident while also probing the death of Jose Botello, who on Monday showed up bleeding at a residence in the 1400 block of North Greenwood Avenue before he died at an area hospital. Mitchell on Tuesday said detectives were interviewing a person of interest in the case but declined to release more information.

"Our investigators are usually here. They keep normal hours, like 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., but then you also have it where, if something happens, they respond to the scene, but while they're here, we usually have somebody working a case," Mitchell said. "We have plenty of coverage to be able to do it."