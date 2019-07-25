The Barling Board of Directors approved a resolution amending the city's fiscal year 2019 budget during its meeting Tuesday.

Barling Finance Manager April Melton said the bigger adjustments had to do with capital expenditure projects and repairs. In the city general fund, this includes repairs to the Barling Senior Center and two new police cars, with one of these vehicles replacing a totaled police car. A spreadsheet included in the meeting packet lists a requested budget adjustment of $10,275 for senior center repairs and a request of $74,655 for capital expenditures for the Police Department.

An adjustment in the city street fund of $113,530 had to do with the Chateau Street drainage and Angela Circle culvert project. Melton said money is being transferred from the street improvement fund into the street fund to cover that project, which is from the city sales tax.

Melton said the big adjustment in the city water and sewer operating & maintenance fund was the repairs to Barling's two wastewater stations, which were damaged during the 500-Year Arkansas River Flood.

"... And (City Administrator Steve Core) determined that the $53,500 is what it would take to get them operational," Melton said. "We have reached out to our insurance and we've applied for aid with FEMA and with the state, and we're still waiting to hear back from those two entities, but our insurance, the deductible for flooding is $100,000, and we don't know that the damages are even going to be equivalent to that, so we're still waiting to hear back from FEMA and the state."

The board of directors approved a variety of payments during Tuesday's meeting as well. The first of these was a payment of $11,873.18 to Stan Biggs Trucking Inc. for the installation of a Barling Municipal Complex washrack. In a memo, Core said an MS4 inspection by the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality in November revealed the need for a vehicle washrack tied into the sewer system with a two-valve plumbing layout to send stormwater to stormwater channels when not in use as a washrack, as well as to send washwater flows to the sewer system when in use for vehicle washing. The washrack has been completed on the north side of the old Barling City Hall.

The board also approved payments related to a Forth and Baker streets water line improvements and street paving project. One of these was the fifth progress payment to D&S Poultry Contractors LLC. for work completed on the project through July 9. There were two purchase orders. The payment total was $15,420.29, with $10,177.39, or 66 percent, coming from the city street fund and $5,242.90, 34 percent, coming from the city water and sewer operating & maintenance fund.

A fifth pay request from EDM Consultants for engineering services for the project was also approved. The total amount was $2,495.65, with $1,647.13 coming from the street account and $848.52 coming from the water and sewer account.

The board will have its next meeting Aug. 13.