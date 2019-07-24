Today is the day a cook or chef is determined to be the best in south Logan County.

You can have a say, by having a taste, in deciding who that will be when you have lunch at the annual Taste of South Logan County, set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Jeral Hampton Meeting Place.

The Taste is the fourth edition of the event since its relaunch in 2016 and is sponsored by the Booneville Development Corporation/South Logan County.

Last year there were 152 who turned out for the Taste. The event has broken the 150-plate mark each year since it was restarted.

In its initial run the event drew as many as 200 people, as was the case in its inaugural year of 2007, and topped 175 in other years.

The event is a fundraiser for the BDC/Chamber with proceeds going to fund other events including paying for speakers for the organization’s annual banquet.

Money from the fundraiser is also put toward paying for speakers for the organization’s annual banquet and for the freedom celebration fireworks show which the organization sponsors along with the city.

Winning the main dish category in 2018 was Sherry Young with baked spaghetti with mushrooms; winning the side dish was Brenda Brewer’s bacon potato salad; and winning the dessert category was Sarah Blankenship with a strawberry pie.