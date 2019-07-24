Ozark police have arrested one person and are searching for another after a man on Wednesday morning walked into the Franklin County Courthouse covered in blood.

Colby Hutchinson, 27, of Ozark was arrested on suspicion of felony first-degree battery after police spoke to Charles Casey Fisher, 39, of Mulberry, who around 8 a.m. Wednesday walked into the courthouse after allegedly being stabbed. Police on Wednesday were seeking Earl Shane Walker, 27, of Ozark for questioning about the incident, according to a Police Department news release.

Fisher after entering the courthouse told police he "may or may not have" been in a fight and got stabbed at a car wash. He was under the influence of drugs when police spoke to him, said Police Chief Devin Bramlett.

Fisher was taken to a hospital in Fort Smith, Bramlett said.