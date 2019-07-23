Of the 36 Arkansas State Police Trooper recruits who graduated July 18, several are from the west Arkansas area.

The troopers will arrive in the coming days to their new assignments within the department’s Highway Patrol Division. The graduates are filling highway patrol vacancies in 21 different Arkansas counties.

The recruits initially reported to the Arkansas State Police Training Academy in Little Rock on Feb. 24, 2019, and have accumulated 1,127 hours of specialized training.

Local graduates include:

• Ervin Clokey, 24, a graduate of Clarksville High School. He will be assigned to Highway Patrol Division, Troop J, Van Buren County. Clokey received special recognition for attaining the highest scores for physical fitness.

• Skyler McElroy, 26, a graduate of Magazine High School and Arkansas Tech University. He will be assigned to Highway Patrol Division, Troop H, Scott County.

• Tyler Nelson, 24, a graduate of Alma High School. He will be assigned to Highway Patrol Division, Troop D, Crittenden County.

• Daniel Parker, 25, a graduate of Danville High School and Arkansas Tech University. He will be assigned to Highway Patrol Division, Troop D, Phillips County.

• Mason Redding, 25, a graduate of Paris High School will be assigned to Highway Patrol Division, Troop L, Washington County.

• Tyler Williams, 23, a graduate of Ozark High School and a former Ozark police officer. He will be assigned to Highway Patrol Division, Troop A, Pulaski County.

Upon reporting for duty at their respective troop headquarters, the new troopers will be placed with a certified departmental Field Training Officer (FTO).

Jami Cook, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Public Safety addressed the recruits along with Bill Bryant, director of the Arkansas State Police. Arkansas Supreme Court Chief Justice John Dan Kemp administered the oath of the Arkansas state trooper to the recruit graduates.

Other dignitaries present for the ceremony included representatives of the Arkansas State Police Commission, state police deputy directors, and division, troop and company commanders assigned across the statewide department.