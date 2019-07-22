It's a humid July night in downtown Fort Smith. Local rappers are making small talk in a dimly lit parking lot behind Hero's Pub as they wait to make their way onstage inside the bar.

The atmosphere is light — any nerves the performers feel are hidden behind jokes and lively jabs at each other. One rapper named Randall Marks — a tall, lanky, dreadlocked figure who performs under the moniker "Randall The Entertainer" — isn't holding back his excitement about performing.

"(Last time) was f---ing crazy. It was packed. We had an awesome crowd," he said about his last performance at Hero's, all while laughing through an ear-to-ear grin. Minutes later, Marks became the center of attention at the middle of a dance circle in front of the stage as he executed his best moves to "Me, Myself & I" by G-Eazy under a haze of neon lights.

He hadn't even performed yet.

Marks was one of 10 hip hop acts who on July 13 brought their best rhymes to the performance stage for "Hip Hop at Hero's," which every couple of months becomes a sanctuary for hip hop in a Fort Smith music scene that largely consists of Americana, roadhouse blues and folk. The event — hosted by Christian "Apexxx" Metcalf and Colby "Loyol Col" McCallum of Lucidome Sound and Visual records and rap group Last Sayso — was put on for the 10th time that evening.

The event punctuates what Metcalf called a "steadily growing" hip hop scene in the town — one that on July 13 engaged the audience into the early morning hours with beats, wordplay, dance and a kind of stage intensity and audience engagement not often seen in the Arkansas border town.

"There’s a lot of talent out here — tons and tons of potential," Metcalf said.

Creating a scene

Formed in the 1970s and ’80s, hip hop is rhymes set to rhythms designed by the performer for the purpose of expression. Audience interaction, dancing and improvisation are commonplace in live performances.

The musical genre is one of the misfits, the marauders and the ones dying to have their messages heard.

"Hip Hop at Hero's" may foster this kind of atmosphere one night every few months, but it was born from a vision much larger than a singular event. Metcalf said he and McCallum came up with the idea to showcase local hip hop with the end goal of "trying to generate an actual hip hop scene" in Fort Smith.

To execute this feat, Metcalf said, they have taken a strategic approach to everything from the acts to the atmosphere.

The rappers they've brought on have taken note.

"I’ve seen it grow a lot just these past few years. It was kind of slow a few years back, but this year and last year have been really good," said Kelsey "Kelsoh" Stepp, a rapper from Hunt who has signed with the label Redneck Nation.

Stepp, who sports neck tattoos, shades and high stage intensity, was one of the headlining acts at the July 13 event. Metcalf said he tries to bring a handful of prominent headlining rappers from outside of Fort Smith to each performance.

Metcalf also said he has made a point to try to rid the event of any "negative vibes" sometimes associated with hip hop. He said there has never been a fight at any of the events. Ken "Shawtx Smithy" Mason even said the crowd is "calm, cool and collected."

But the crowd's respectable behavior didn't detract from the energy on July 13. Crowd members that night were engaged until the end of the evening, reaching onto the stage for high-fives from the rappers and engaging in call-back chants.

Metcalf's and McCollum's vision paid off that evening with an at-capacity crowd two hours into the event. Metcalf said "Hip Hop at Hero's" during the downtown Fort Smith St. Patrick's Day pub crawl drew so much attention that there was a line that reached out the front door.

"We like the vibes, we like everything it puts out. We like the different people we get to see who we don’t get to see all the time," said Hero's Manager Chelsea Whitmore. "It’s supporting local."

'Beautiful energy'

The space created on July 13 inside Hero's was hip hop in its purest form.

Rappers who took the stage saluted their audiences through a cloud of cigarette smoke. They danced onstage to their own beats. Mason even jumped into the crowd to rap one of his songs. Audience members put their fists and hands in the air and cheered after each of the songs. DJ "Dat Boi" Dow laid down beat after beat for everyone in the bar.

And the dance circle Marks showed off his dance moves in? It lasted for more than an hour before the rappers took the stage. Marks and local hip hop dancer Hebron Franklin took full command of the space, which prompted everyone to jockey for space nearby to take videos of them on their cellphones.

"The energy definitely created a space," Franklin said. "It was a blast. These people are an incredible audience. They love music, they love performance, they love life, and they want to see big energy. They want to see big stunts, big fun. They’re incredibly receptive."

Mason said he got involved in "Hip Hop at Hero's" because he visited the event in 2018. He said someone at that event invited him to the stage to rap, and that he "rocked it."

Mason said the events had "beautiful energy."

"It’s all love. If there are haters, they aren’t coming out and saying they are," Mason said. "Everybody shows love. I just walked in there and everybody knew me. I didn’t know two people in there. It made me feel good, like my music is doing something."

'We're all standing right here'

Where will the hip hop scene in Fort Smith go next?

It's a question local rappers, dancers, bar managers and others have begun to ponder amid the recurring performances at Hero's. And many of them gave a common answer: "up."

"It’s on a growing path right now," Marks said. "There are a lot of new artists coming out, there are a lot of artists who are already out there and are helping the new artists. There’s been a lot of collaborations."

But that doesn't mean the local scene doesn't face challenges. Whitmore said she perceives "Hip Hop at Hero's" may receive attention but hasn't received enough attention from the younger audience.

McCollum is also aware that hip hop is not the most popular music genre in Fort Smith.

"We just hope everyone doesn’t get discouraged," McCollum said.

Even with the frustrations and discouragement, the rappers who performed July 13 were hopeful that the scene will continue to grow. Stepp even said he can even see Arkansas' hip hop scene rise to the level of California or Atlanta if artists keep working together.

Metcalf and McCollum certainly hope so.

"We’re all doing this stuff together, we’re all in the same place. We might go and get paid to perform here and perform there, but we’re all standing right here," McCollum said.

"If it can have a space to actually thrive in this area, it will definitely expand," said Franklin. "There is a pocket of residents here who definitely want to hear authentic hip hop."