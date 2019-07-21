In June, as a result of catastrophic flooding along a number of rivers in Arkansas in the last few years, Governor Asa Hutchinson issued Executive Order 19-10 to create the Arkansas Levee Task Force to study and analyze the current conditions of the state’s levees.

Sen. Gary Stubblefield, R-Branch is a member of the task force.

During June’s historic flooding, several levees were impacted including a breach to the Holla Bend Levee in Yell County.

Members of the Task Force will also identify sources and requirements for funding the construction, repair, and maintenance of the levees; study prospective monitoring and reporting systems for maintenance of the levees; and review adequacy of current laws and organizational structure of the levee system and levee district boards.

The task force is chaired by Department of Public Safety Secretary Jami Cook. Stubblefield, whose district includes all of Logan County, was one of two Senate appointees. The House also had two appointees.

The task force includes Land Commissioner Tommy Land, department director or secretaries, county judges and other county representatives, mayors, engineers and an attorney.

The Task Force shall provide a report of its findings and make recommendations to the Governor for improved monitoring and maintenance of the state’s levee system by Dec. 31. The Task Force may provide additional reports and recommendations to the Governor as necessary.

The first meeting of the Arkansas Levee Task Force took place on Friday.