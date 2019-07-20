The United Way of Fort Smith Area’s annual Fill the Bus event will be 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. July 26 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 27 at area Walmart locations, including in Booneville. Participants will collect school supplies to be given to local schools to be distributed to children in need.

Locally the Boys & Girls Club of South Logan County is assisting with the effort and supplies will be distributed to both Booneville and Magazine Schools.

The Fill the Bus general school supply list is book bags, glue sticksc Elmer’s glue, packs of yellow #2 pencils, highlighters, pencil boxes, crayons, markers (preferably washable), colored pencils, watercolors, Fiskar school scissors, notebook paper (wide/college ruled), 1” , 2”, and 3” 3-ring binders, pocket folders with brads, erasers, dry erase markers, 3x5 and 4x6 index cards, pencil pouches, pencil sharpeners (with cover to catch shavings), Post It notes 3x3, tabbed dividers, white copy paper, Sharpie pens, construction paper, calculators.

Optional for all grades and wish list for teachers include hand sanitizer, Band Aids, paper towels, liquid soap, sanitizing wipes, Ziploc bags (all sizes), Kleenex and air freshener.