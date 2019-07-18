Who are the best cooks/chefs in the area. You can find out at the Taste of South Logan County next Wednesday, July 24, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Taste is where area home cooks and restaurant chefs enter a main dish, side dish or a dessert for judging by those who spend their lunch break partaking of the options at the event.

Competitors are asked to have their entry at the Jeral Hampton Meeting Place about 10 a.m. next Wednesday.

Dishes from home cooks should be large enough to feed eight to 10 folks and those from local eateries should be able to feed 12 to 16.

The July 24 Taste will be the fourth edition of the event since its relaunch in 2016 and is sponsored by the Booneville Development Corporation/South Logan County.

In 2018, 152 people turned out for the Taste. The event has broken the 150-plate mark each year since it was relaunched.

In it’s heyday, prior to being scheduled during the dead period for high school athletes, the event drew as many as 200 people in its inaugural year of 2007, and topped 175 in other years.

The event is a fundraiser for the BDC/Chamber with proceeds going to fund other events including paying for speakers for the organization’s annual banquet.

Winning the main dish category in 2018 was Sherry Young with baked spaghetti with mushrooms; winning the side dish was Brenda Brewer’s bacon potato salad; and winning the dessert category was Sarah Blankenship with a strawberry pie.