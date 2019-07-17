The Booneville School board was told last week district administrators are busy getting ready for the 2019-2020 school year.

That means a variety of things including getting ready for a new internet telephone system, which the board approved purchasing during the meeting, addressing shortcomings with the floor at the high school, a new fence at Bearcat Stadium, painting at the junior high, professional development training for teachers.

A $50,400 expenditure for The floor change to a polished concrete was approved by the board in March to address a problem with tile displacement, especially between the auditorium and cafeteria. Work began on the floor after Independence Day and was completed by Denis Neal’s All Suface Resurfacing compnay from Swifton last Saturday.

The high school floor is the second to be redone in polished concrete. The floor of the junior high was redone in 2009.

In addition to addressing the issue with the tiles the change also makes maintaining the floor easier, according to superintendent Trent Goff.

Also at the high school a new fence has been installed along the back of Bearcat Stadium. The fence, which starts at the intersection of DJ George Drive and matches the front fencing, runs to a connection with the chain link fence behind the student section.

A new phone system is needed to addresses inoperable intercoms, especially at the elementary school, and other issues, Goff told the board and going to an internet based system would be more cost effective than merely replacing the system in the long run.

“To replace the telephone system and intercom system would cost roughly $30,000-ish, but we could get a new phone system and intercom system all at once because we can start saving money by going to a voice system,” said Goff. “I think Magazine, Paris and other schools around us have gone to that. Over two and a half to three years we’ll be able to recoup the money to pay for it.”

The district is purchasing the phones and placing them but is hiring a contractor to run the wiring for them.

There is still a question as to whether the school’s provider will release the school’s telephone number to avoid going to an 800 number.

At the beginning of the school year all current numbers will still be active and the intercom system at the elementary school will be operational, Goff said.