Arkansas law enforcement officers will be working overtime shifts and regular patrols committed to the assignment of making state highways and streets safer by stopping drivers who don’t obey the speed limit, according to a news release from Arkansas State Police.

The special enforcement operation will began Monday and continues through Sunday.

“Obey the Sign or Pay the Fine” is a coordinated effort aimed at stopping drivers who exceed the posted speed limit along streets and highways they’re traveling. The intensified enforcement effort underscores the severity of the problem, both locally and across the nation, the release states.

“Speeding translates into injury and death on our roadways,” Col. Bill Bryant, director of the Arkansas State Police and the Governor’s Highway Safety representative, states in the release. “It greatly reduces a driver’s ability to steer safely around another vehicle, a hazardous object on the roadway or an unexpected change in the highway, such as a sharp curve.”

NHTSA officials consider a motor vehicle crash to be speed related when a driver is charged with exceeding the posted speed limit or driving too fast for conditions. the release states.

For information on the “Obey the Sign, or Pay the Fine” mobilization, visit trafficsafetymarketing.gov or call the Arkansas Highway Safety Office at (501) 618-8136. For more on Arkansas’ ongoing Toward Zero Deaths campaign to eliminate preventable traffic fatalities, visit TZDarkansas.org.