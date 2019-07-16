JONESBORO – Arkansas State University has released the list of students who were awarded diplomas on the undergraduate and graduate levels during the 2019 spring commencement ceremony May 11 in the First National Bank Arena on campus.

Chancellor Kelly Damphousse conferred more than 2,000 diplomas during the two ceremonies in the First National Bank Arena. The College of Education and Behavioral Science and the College of Nursing and Health Professions participated in the morning event, and the afternoon ceremony included the College of Agriculture, the Neil Griffin College of Business, the College of Engineering and Computer Science, the College of Liberal Arts and Communication, the College of Sciences and Mathematics, and Undergraduate Studies.

Local students who cmpleted degrees were Magazine graduate Megan Nicole Davis, Associate of Arts, A.A. En Route; Kimberly Diane Redding of Booneville, Master of Science in Education, Special Education K-12; and Benden Levi Scott of Magazine, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing, Cum Laude, Honors Program

The list of graduates represents 68 of the 75 counties in Arkansas, 43 states and 20 nations.