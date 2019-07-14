Johnson County
1020 Grand Ventures LLC, Senica Henderson, 3008 West Main St., Clarksville.
Archer Medical Manufacturing Solution LLC, Corey L. Archer, 311 Lakeview Drive, Clarksville.
Dkwright Properties LLC, Douglas Wright, 406 Fillmore St., Clarksville.
Honch Transport LLC, Jorge Alberto Hermosillo, 359 County Road 3554, Clarksville.
Sanders Legacy Investments LLC, Erica Michelle Sanders, 601 E. Main St., Lamar.
Logan County
York Valley Holdings LLC, Michael Daran Springer, 6141 East State Highway 10, Magazine.
Polk County
B&T Ingram Properties LLC, Trixie Ingram, 150 Polk 626, Mena.
Bee Electrical Systems LLC, Barry Dwiggins, 191 Polk Road 88, Mena.
DTI Services LLC, Doug Irwin, 194 Buillion Ave., Mena.
Scott County
Cobra Real Estate LLC, Austin Joseph Rogers, 5404 Old Boles Road, Boles.
Sebastian County
Capitol Contacts, Inc, Austin Gaines, 3830 Free Ferry Road, Fort Smith.
Grumpy Investments Inc., Keith B. Braboy, 45 Stone Gate Court, Fort Smith.
Husein Seafood Inc., Omar Husein, 1813 Grand Ave., Fort Smith.
P-G Roofing & Construction Inc., Edwin Nieto, 723 Clifton Court, Fort Smith.
4 Arrows Excavation LLC, Brian Hernandez, 6026 Roadrunner Lane, Greenwood.
A Los Pies Del Maestro LLC, Jose Lucio Ramirez, 7007 Millennium Drive, Fort Smith.
Chaffee Bowl LLC, Alisa Phommavong, 8627 Reata St., Fort Smith.
Cuentame' Therapy LLC, 200 N. Greenwood Ave., Fort Smith.
Dave Gean Personal Training LLC, Dave Gean, 2006 S. 64th St., Fort Smith.
Fencab LLC, Jeffrey Fenwick, 1615 Dodson Ave., Fort Smith.
Fort Smith Travel Agency LLC, Ryan A. Millican, 423 Rogers Ave., Suite 202A, Fort Smith.
Green Zone Properties LLC, Michael Henry Cannavan Jr., 558 Caperton Loop, Greenwood.
JWP & JG Holding Co. LLC, Joel W. Price, 515 Garrison Ave., Fort Smith.
Lewis Art LLC, Anna M. Lewis, 2916 Brooken Hill Drive, Fort Smith.
Strother Painting & Remodeling LLC, James Daniel Strother, 1821 Eastgate Drive, Greenwood.