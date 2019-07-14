Booneville’s first responders are looking for citizens to support their efforts through blood donation with Arkansas Blood Institute. Those who give at the Boots & Badges blood drive on Monday, July 15, will provide blood needed to save local lives, such as those that firefighters and law enforcement officers rescue.

Anyone 16 years or older is urged to stop by the Booneville Community Building between 12:30 and 5:30 p.m. to donate next Monday. A 16-year old must weigh at least 125 and provide signed parental permission; a 17-year old must weigh at least 125 pounds, and those 18 and older must weigh at least 110 pounds to donate.

All donors will receive special-edition Boots & Badges T-shirts, and a voucher for free admission to their choice of Frontier City, Science Museum Oklahoma, or Safari Joe’s H2O Water & Adventure Park in Tulsa. Donors will also receive a Voucher for 2 Reserved Premium Dugout tickets to any Northwest Arkansas Naturals home game in July.

By giving blood at this drive, donors will show their support for the firefighters and law enforcement officers who save lives in their community. “Booneville’s first responders see the daily need for blood first-hand when the people they rescue require life-saving treatment,” said John Armitage, M.D., President & CEO of Arkansas Blood Institute. “We can’t say enough about the service our police officers and firefighters provide, and we owe it to them to do our part in making sure blood is available in emergency situations.”

Appointments for the blood drive may be made by calling 877-340-8777 or visiting arkbi.org.