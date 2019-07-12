Cleveland

Phi Alpha Qingz was incorporated by Kabrina Marshall, 208 Oak St., Rison, July 1.

Hill Top Timber LLC was incorporated by Brian Ashcraft, 6060 Rye Cutoff, Rison, July 1.

Desha

Clayboy’s Inc. was incorporated by Steven Oldner, 225 S. College, Dumas, July 1.

Drew

Majesticcreations Corp. was incorporated by Nicole Garth, 147 Curries St., Winchester, July 1.

Grace Logistics LLC was incorporated by Roger E. Blackmon, 245 E. Trotter Ave., Monticello, July 2.

Teca Properties LLC was incorporated by Chance Norris, 193 Garrett Lane, Monticello, July 3.

Grant

Native Homecare LLC was incorporated by Melissa Drake, 180 Grant 167041, Sheridan, July 1.

Jefferson

Hope of The Delta Center was incorporated by Danny Allen, 2001 S. Cherry St., Pine Bluff, July 2.

World of Rainbows LLC was incorporated by Carrie Paskel, 2314 Diane Drive, Pine Bluff, June 30.