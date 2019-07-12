The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments which include restaurants, bars, daycares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

The following are the results of food safety inspections conducted by the Jefferson County Health Unit:

• Super 1 Foods, 2721 Camden Road. Date of inspection June 26. Handwashing sink was blocked with bottles in the sink. A handwashing sink shall be maintained so that it is accessible at all times for employee use, and do not use for purposes other than handwashing. Bottles were removed during time of inspection.

• Super 1 Foods deli, 2721 Camden Road. Date of inspection June 26. Observation: Fan in kitchen area needs to be cleaned. Nonfood contact surfaces of equipment shall be cleaned at a frequency necessary to preclude accumulation of soil residues. Observation: Walls in establishment are not clean. The physical facilities shall be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean.

• Super 1 Foods, 5805 Dollarway Road. Date of inspection June 26. Handwashing sink was blocked during time of inspection. A handwashing sink shall be maintained so that it is accessible at all times for employee use, and do not use for purposes other than handwashing.

• Big Red Travel Plaza, 8110 Sheridan Road, White Hall. Date of follow-up inspection June 25. Trash cans containing food residue were uncovered during inspection. Trash cans containing food residue should be covered when not in continuous use. Some parts of ceiling, especially in front of vent hood, are unclean and need to be cleaned. Two light fixtures in kitchen lack proper protective shielding. Light fixtures in kitchen should be properly shielded. Vent hood is unclean and needs to be cleaned.

• Lybrand’s Bakery, 2900 Hazel St. Date of follow-up inspection July 8. No violations reported.

• China Garden Buffet, 7203 Sheridan Road, Suite N and O. Date of inspection June 25. Observed raw chicken being stored above carrots in the walk in cooler. Raw chicken should be stored below ready to eat foods. Raw chicken was moved to the bottom shelf in the walk in cooler during inspection. Observed some food being stored uncovered in refrigerators. Food should stay covered while being stored to prevent contamination. Food was covered during inspection. Observed containers of sauces in kitchen being stored directly on the floor. Containers of food should be stored at least 6 inches off of the floor. Floors throughout kitchen, especially under shelving and cooking equipment, are unclean and need to be cleaned.

• Burger King, 5515 Olive St. Date of inspection June 25. Observation: Drink station needs to be cleaned. All equipment shall be cleaned at a frequency to prevent build-up of debris. Observation: Floor tiles are missing throughout the kitchen and need to be replaced. The establishment shall be in good repair.

• Kitchen Kung Fu, 8500 Dollarway Road, White Hall. Date of inspection June 24. Observed employee cutting raw meat with bare hands and then touching prep refrigerator handle and food containers without washing hands between tasks. Wash hands any time contamination could have occurred, when changing tasks, and as described in the Arkansas Rules and Regulations Pertaining To Food Establishments section 2-301.14 A-O. Automatic dishwasher is not properly dispensing sanitizer. Sanitizer reading was observed to be 0ppm during inspection. Time is not properly being used on buffet bar food. If time temperature control is being used as the public health control up to a maximum of 4 hours the food shall be marked or otherwise identified to indicate the time that is 4 hours past the point in time when the food is removed from temperature control. Observed shrimp being thawed sitting on the counter top. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Food shall be thawed (A) Under refrigeration that maintains the FOOD temperature at 41°F or less, (B) Completely submerged under running water 70°F or less with enough velocity to float off loose particles down the drain and maintains the food above 41°F, or (C) as part of the cooking process. Observed a hole at the bottom of the back door in dry storage room. All outer openings of a food establishment should be protected against the entry of insects and rodents. Observed food being stored in boxes and containers directly on the floor in walk in cooler and freezer. Food in boxes and containers should be stored at least 6 inches off of the floor. Observed used wiping cloths being stored on counter tops in kitchen. Wiping cloths should be kept in a sanitizer solution between use. No test strips observed in establishment. Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions. Outside of cooking equipment under vent hood in kitchen is unclean and needs to be cleaned. Observed trash cans containing food residue uncovered when not in continuous use. Trash cans containing food residue should be covered when not in continuous use. Floors in establishment are unclean and need to be cleaned.

• Kitchen Kung Fu, 8500 Dollarway Road, White Hall. Date of follow-up June 25. Observed a hole at the bottom of the back door in dry storage room. All outer openings of a food establishment should be protected against the entry of insects and rodents. Observed food being stored in boxes and containers directly on the floor in walk in cooler and freezer. Food in boxes and containers should be stored at least 6 inches off of the floor. Outside of cooking equipment under vent hood in kitchen is unclean and needs to be cleaned.

• Ocean’s Fish & Chicken, 2213 E. Harding Ave. Date of inspection June 25. Observed chicken stored directly on the floor. Food must be stored at least six inches above the floor and compliance with established regulations. Observation: No test strips available. Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions. Observation: Kitchen equipment has an accumulation of food residue. Prep area and surfaces are unclean. Kitchen equipment and prep area should be cleaned at a frequency necessary to preclude any accumulation of food residue and other residues.

• Sonic Drive In - White Hall, 8601 Dollarway Road, White Hall. Date of inspection June 21. Milk (47 degrees F) and orange juice (55 degrees F) in fountainette cooler are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Observed seasonings by three compartment sink in bulk bins not labeled. Food not in the original packages for use in establishment must be identified with the common name of the food. Observed several flies throughout facility. Maintain the premises free of insects, rodents, and other pests. The presence of insects, rodents, and other pests shall be controlled to eliminate their presence on the premises by (A) Routinely inspecting incoming shipments of food and supplies; (B) Routinely inspecting the premises for evidence of pests; (C) Using methods, if pests are found, such as trapping devices or other means of pest control and (D) Eliminating harborage conditions. Observed trash cans containing food residue without lids during inspection while not in continuous use. Trash cans containing food residue should be covered when not in continuous use. Floors throughout facility, especially under cooking equipment and dry storage shelving, are unclean and need to be cleaned.

• Sonic Drive In - White Hall, 8601 Dollarway Road, White Hall. Date of follow-up inspection June 25. Observed trash cans containing food residue without lids during inspection while not in continuous use. Trash cans containing food residue should be covered when not in continuous use.

• AMECA Mexican Restaurant, 7401 Dollarway Road, White Hall. Date of inspection June 24. Observed a used wiping cloth being stored on cutting board and on counter top in the kitchen. Wiping cloths should be stored in a proper sanitizing solution between use. Cutting board in kitchen on prep cooler needs to be resurfaced or replaced. Cutting board was flipped to other side to be used during inspection. Floors throughout kitchen, especially under all cooking equipment, are unclean and need to be cleaned.

• Bright Start Learning & Child, 613 W. Eighth Ave. Date of inspection June 24. No thermometer observed in establishment. Food temperature measuring devices shall be accurate within 2 degrees Fahrenheit of the intended range. Observation: No test strips available in establishment. Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions.

• Cranford’s White Hall store, 8503 Dollarway Road, White Hall. Date of inspection June 5. Sausage (49 degrees F), ham (46 degrees F), cocktail smokies (50 degrees F), hot dogs (44 degrees F), and sliced ham (45 degrees F) in meat display case and cut watermelon (49 degrees F) and broccoli (46 degrees F) in produce display cases are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Observed cut fruit in produce display case that was cut in store not labeled. Food packaged in Retail Food Establishment shall be labeled as specified in law. Meat department and dairy walk in cooler doors are damaged and need to be repaired or replaced. Cutting board in produce area needs to be resurfaced or replaced. Part of the meat department wall is damaged and needs to be repaired or replaced. Some ceiling tiles and flooring in the meat department are damaged or missing and need to be repaired or replaced.

• Cranford’s White Hall store, 8503 Dollarway Road, White Hall. Date of follow-up inspection June 14. Sausage (43 degrees F), ham (49 degrees F), and bacon (47 degrees F) in meat display case are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Meat department and dairy walk in cooler doors are damaged and need to be repaired or replaced. Cutting board in produce area needs to be resurfaced or replaced. Some ceiling tiles and flooring in the meat department are damaged or missing and need to be repaired or replaced. Part of the meat department wall is damaged and needs to be repaired or replaced.

• Cranford’s White Hall store, 8503 Dollarway Road, White Hall. Date of follow-up inspection June 24. Cutting board in produce area needs to be resurfaced or replaced. Meat department and dairy walk in cooler doors are damaged and need to be repaired or replaced. Part of the meat department wall is damaged and needs to be repaired or replaced. Some ceiling tiles and flooring in the meat department are damaged or missing and need to be repaired or replaced.