The jury trial for a woman who in January allegedly shot her daughter's father to death in a rural Crawford County cemetery has been postponed for a mental evaluation.

Jessica Ann Howard, who allegedly shot Gabriel Quispe in Dripping Springs Cemetery near Uniontown in an attempted robbery and dispute over the custody of their daughter, is scheduled Oct. 1 for a forensic evaluation at the request of the director of the Arkansas Division of Aging, Adult and Behavioral Health Services. The order follows Howard's June 10 request to rely on the defense of mental disease or defect in the case, according to court records.

Howard has been charged in Crawford County with first-degree murder in Quispe's death. She has also been charged with felony theft of more than $1,000 of property in the case, according to records. The Division Director "has determined that an extension is necessary for the purpose of the examination," according to the forensic court report.

Crawford County sheriff's investigators determined Howard as a suspect in Quispe's death after they discovered her parents live in the area and had temporary custody of the child. Investigators believe Quispe, who had recently obtained partial custody of the child, went to the cemetery to talk with Howard about the custody arrangements. A cemetery visitor found Quispe's body was found around 10:30 a.m. Jan. 30, County Sheriff Ron Brown said.

Authorities that afternoon found Howard, who allegedly confessed her involvement in Quispe's death to sheriff's investigators, Brown said. He said her story was consistent with the crime scene.

Howard's parents reported she was addicted to methamphetamine at the time of the homicide. Her addiction could have been tied to Quispe's death, Brown said.

Howard's parents and those close to Quispe described him as someone who was full of life and "would do anything for anybody."