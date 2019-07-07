The FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers remain open and available to offer in-person support to individuals and businesses in counties included in the federal disaster declaration for flooding in Arkansas between May 21 and June 14.

Representatives from the state of Arkansas, FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration and other organizations are at the centers to explain available assistance programs and help connect survivors with resources that best match their recovery need.

In western Arkansas, here are the centers' locations and the hours of operation:

Crawford County

Mulberry Community Center, 29 Kirksey Parkway, just off of Arkansas 215 N., in Mulberry: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Sebastian County

Central Mall, Suite 605, upstairs near Dillards, 5111 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Yell County

Dardanelle Community Center, 2011 Arkansas 22 W., Dardanelle: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Pope County

Atkins Fire Department, 104 Ave. 2 NE, Atkins: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1-5 p.m. Sunday.