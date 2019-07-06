Police on Wednesday arrested a Fort Smith man for multiple suspected felonies after an alleged fight with two women.

Adrian Evans of Fort Smith was arrested on suspicion of felony first-degree domestic battery with a deadly weapon, possession of more than 10 grams of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms and a felony fugitive from justice warrant out of Texas. Police allegedly found that Evans possessed meth and a rifle after he came at a woman with a knife, according to the incident report.

A woman around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday told police, who had responded to the 1700 block of South Q Street, that Evans had jumped into a fistfight between her and another woman and hit her in the face. She said Evans also held a knife up to the other woman's throat.

Police found multiple baggies of suspected meth in Evans' right pants pocket and a .22 rifle in the trunk of a vehicle he was loading up. They also discovered he had a full extradition warrant out of Texas.

Evans was held without bond on Friday afternoon in the Sebastian County Adult Detention Center. He is set to appear in court Wednesday.