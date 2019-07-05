Three juveniles who on Wednesday night escaped from the Mansfield Juvenile Treatment Center were captured Friday morning just inside Texas.

The juveniles, all male, were captured around 3 a.m. Friday in Texarkana, Texas, in a car reported stolen from Sebastian County. Authorities report all three juveniles have felony charges out of Bowie County in Texas, according to a Sebastian County Sheriff's Office news release.

Bowie County authorities also reported the three juveniles engaged in a pursuit before they were apprehended. The car the three juveniles reportedly used in their escape was not noticed missing until 10 a.m. Thursday.

The reported incident Thursday is the third escape within the past year from the treatment center and the third car stolen within the past year by escapees from the center, the release states.