Located at Veterans Park behind the Booneville Municipal Complex, this is not your average lemonade stand.

This group of kids recently found a kitten discarded into a dumpster. The animal contracted an eye infection that will require surgery, they have been told, so they decided to do a fundraiser to see if they can acquire the $350 necessary for the procedure.

Besides lemonade, shoppers can acquire sweet tea and muffins.

In addition to the lemonade stand the kids, ranging from an oldest of 15 to a youngest of 3, have launched a Go Fund Me page under the name of Helping Cinderella.