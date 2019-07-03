A man who allegedly set a house in his neighborhood on fire was arrested Friday.

Nathan Jaron Price of Fort Smith was arrested on suspicion of felony arson of more than $15,000 of property. Price allegedly told Fort Smith police he set the house on fire, according to the incident report.

Firefighters told Fort Smith police they received a report that Price was left at his home in the 3400 block of Wirsing Avenue around 4:30 p.m. that day and was seen shortly after spraying a house that was on fire with a hose. Price told his neighbor he thought he started the fire.

Price's mother told police he had some mental issues and had been in and out of hospitals most of his life, the report states.

Price later admitted to police he had started the fire and placed his hands behind his back without being told, according to a police report. He was later taken to the Sebastian County Adult Detention Center on suspicion of arson.

Price was held without bond Tuesday in the Detention Center. He is set to appear in court Monday.