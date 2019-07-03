The annual Booneville Development Corporation/South Logan County Chamber of Commerce and City of Booneville Independence Day fireworks show will be held tonight at Bearcat Stadium.

Tonight’s event is actually a combination of the Chamber/City sponsored show along with a show First Baptist Church has organized at the Billy Kiersey Baseball/Softball Complex in recent years.

Church officials will be in charge of the pre-show events, which will start about 7:30 p.m., with the fireworks getting under way at dusk, or about 9 p.m.

Not having the now combined event on the actual holiday helps those who have been missing out on family events because of a commitment to the events, Booneville Development Corporation/South Logan County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Bulger said.

Additional attractions which will be held in conjunction with the event will be a concession stand operated by Community National Bank’s Relay for Life team and the Bearcat trap team is planning a dunking booth to raise funds for a trip to a national competition in Michigan.