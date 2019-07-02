A ribbon cutting was held at Stacy Holbert’s PhotoArt studio on June 20.

A former landscape and travel photographer, Holbert and her husband, Bill, purchased the building at 282 South Broadway about six weeks ago and went about converting it into a studio, complete with a changing room and a plethora of props and backdrops.

“We traveled around in a fifth wheel trailer and took pictures of places and things, but it’s hard to do a portrait business when you’re traveling around to different towns,” said Holbert.

That changed when she needed to be close to her parents, Beverly and Bud Price, who have lived in Booneville for 25 years.

“I thought, I’d like to take pictures of people and be more creative. Even a landscape picture is prettier with people in it,” said Holbert.

Now she shoots plenty of seniors, families, children and babies in addition to the sports groups she has been shooting for a few years.

Photo shoots can be done within the studio or at other locations, she said.

Rather than serving only as a photographer who will hand a client a disc of images, Holbert says she operates instead is a full service shop, starting with an interview session to shape a shoot, to offering a variety of products including magazine spreads, photo albums and books, metal prints, thin wrap prints, canvass prints, and collages.

With the exception of a year long, online Photoshop class, Holbert says she is self-taught — buying equipment and practicing with her husband, who also serves as her assistant.

“I’ve been an artist all my life and I’ve done very artistic things but a lot of art and crafts require equipment and when you’re traveling, there’s not a lot of room, but a camera I could carry around,” said Holbert. “I’ve been shooting seriously for about seven years.”

The shop does not have set hours, Holbert said, but she can be reached at 303-842-7082, at www.stacyholbert.com, sjholbert35@gmail.com or on Facebook or Instagram to schedule an appointment.