State gas prices some of the lowest in the nation

This week, Arkansas boasts one of the lowest average gas prices in the nation at $2.36 a gallon, according to AAA. It’s a great time to hit the road in The Natural State.

Arkansas is an affordable destination for travelers, with plenty of inexpensive locations to visit and activities to take part in. For trip planning ideas, go to www.arkansas.com and check out this month’s digital edition of “Discover Arkansas,” order print publications to help plan your next vacation, and sign up for monthly emails that feature deals and coupons for attractions across The Natural State.

The Fourth of July holiday is one of the most popular times of the year to take a road trip, and AAA anticipates 2019 will see more travelers hitting the road than ever before. So, join the crowd and visit Arkansas.com to start planning your Natural State road trip!