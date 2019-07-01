The Arkansas Historic Preservation Program has week awarded $1,000 to the Paris Downtown Network.

The AHPP, a division of the Department of Arkansas Heritage, announced their 2020 Downtown Revitalization Grant recipients at an awards presentation on Tuesday, June 25, in Little Rock.

“I am constantly impressed with our Main Street and Arkansas Downtown Network programs and the work they are doing to revitalize their communities,” Stacy Hurst, DAH director and state historic preservation officer said in a press release. “We are pleased to present these grants to worthy programs knowing the funding will protect the state’s historic fabric and generate economic development activity across Arkansas. The improvements will enrich the experience of all who walk through the streets of these downtowns.”

This year, $309,500 in grant funding was given out to 37 projects on Main Streets and in downtowns across Arkansas.