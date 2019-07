Two sections of roads in Morrison Bluff will soon be resurfaced as the Arkansas State Highway Commission has approved a bid for improvementsto the roads.

To be resurfaced are .2 miles of selected sections of Cemetery Road and another .2 miles of selected sections of Pine Drive in Morrison Bluff.

Blackstone Construction, LLC of Russellville was awarded the contract at $198,153.70. Construction is scheduled to begin in two to four weeks, weather permitting.