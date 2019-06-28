A Van Buren man who took two people out of state to sexually abuse them when they were minors was sentenced on Thursday to life in prison.

Stanley Rice, 59, was sentenced on two counts of transportation of a minor with intent to engage in sexual activity. Rice took a boy and a girl to Texas and sexually abused them, according to a Western District of Arkansas news release.

A 16-year-old girl in February 2017 reported Rice had taken her to Texas multiple times and sexually abused her. She specifically recounted one instance where Rice took her to Texas and sexually abused her when she was 9.

A man also reported Rice took him Texas and sexually abused him when he was 15.

"Rice’s actions in sexually assaulting minors is incorrigible and it is unimaginable how these individuals felt," said Little Rock FBI Special Agent in Charge Diane Upchurch. "We appreciate the dedicated assistance from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District."