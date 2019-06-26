The Arkansas River that at the beginning of June submerged several areas in Fort Smith normally above water reached into the city again on Tuesday.

The river, which at 3 p.m. Tuesday was measured at 27.06 feet at the Van Buren gauge, reached into Harry E. Kelley Park and submerged the Riverfront Amphitheater grounds as it had for more than two weeks in late May and early June. The river measurement on Tuesday was more than one foot above moderate flood stage due to heavy rains in the area and dam releases upstream from Fort Smith and Van Buren, according to officials.

The Arkansas River on the morning of June 1 crested at a record 40.79 feet at the Van Buren gauge after torrential rain in Oklahoma and Kansas prompted the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to release large amounts of water from upstream dams. The river on June 13 dipped below flood stage at the Van Buren gauge before rising back into minor flood stage on Sunday.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Brad McGavoc noted the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Tuesday afternoon released water at 65,300 cubic feet per second at the Hudson Lake dam and 66,800 cfs at the Grand Lake dam. The releases followed heavy rains on Saturday and Sunday in the region.

"Obviously, that contributes to the river level rise," McGavoc said. The river on Tuesday flowed at 230,000 cfs at Trimble Lock and Dam near Fort Smith, according to a Corps of Engineers news release.

The Corps of Engineers in coming days will cut back on the volume of water released upstream from Fort Smith, McGavoc said. The river at the Van Buren gauge is predicted to fall to 22 feet — right at minor flood stage — on Friday afternoon.

"They’ll still have to draw these lakes down upstream to get them down quite a bit, keep them to where they need them to be. So while they’ll be able to reduce the level of flow out of the upstream dams, they’re not going to be able to get it to zero. So you will be able to get the river level down," McGavoc said. "The releases upstream will be heavy enough to keep it in flood stage once the river does get past this current flood wave."

The 4-5 inches of rain that on Saturday and Sunday fell across western Arkansas also contributed to the river levels, the release states. The rain on Sunday caused flash floods throughout eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas.

The amphitheater on Tuesday morning held about a foot of water on its lawn and even more in other places. The amphitheater after the water receded from the record flood had snapped light poles, dead grass and debris in trees.

City officials on June 18 said they intend to have the amphitheater operational by Peacemaker Festival, which begins July 26.