The Logan County Sheriff’s Office, complete with its dispatch center and inmates, have moved into their new home on Lowder Road in Paris.

Staff was expected to start the move on Monday of last week but actually started a couple of days early. Soon after there were some final kinks to the camera system identified so on Tuesday backup vehicles were moved.

By noon on Wednesday the 31 individuals being detained at the facility on Grober Street, were transferred into the cells at the new 100-bed facility.

Even before prisoners were moved the facility’s courtroom had been used for a plea agreement in a murder/arson case and a civil matter was held in the courtroom Wednesday morning.

The new jail essentially triples the capacity of the Grober Street facility, which was built in the 1980s and was often cited for being out of compliance with jail standards.

At a grand opening on May 22, 15th Judicial District Prosecutor Tyler Barham, who helped campaign for the sales taxes to build and equip the jail, said the ability to put people in jail is key.

“As a prosecutor I know first hand that a lot of people that commit crimes or are accused of crimes in our county don’t have any fear of going to jail. That’s because they couldn’t hold them,” Barham said on May 22. “I know that’s been a problem for the sheriff. He’s had to make a lot of tough decisions about who to release to keep under the number that we have to keep under. We won’t have that problem any more.”

Sheriff Jason Massey has also stated he envisions the jail as being more than a just a detention facility, hoping to establish GED classes for those being held and having substance abuse counselors visit inmates.

The new jail also allows for a much easier separation of male and female prisoners than was the case in the older jail.

Safety, of inmates, staff, and the public was a key issue that drove former Sheriff Boyd Hicks to push for the jail.

The new facility has 220 cameras and almost every door in the inmate portion of the facility is opened only by a push button verbal request to an employee watching the cameras and approving travel between areas of the facility.

Funding for the new facility, which also includes the Logan County Sheriff’s office is derived from two bond issues totalling $12.1 million.

The bonds are backed by one of two half cent sales taxes passed by Logan County voters in July of 2016. One of the half cents is to pay for the construction and the other to equip and maintain the facility.

Through May, both taxes had generated more than $2.5 million.

Construction of the facility began in December of 2017 with the county taking possession of the building on May 8 of this year.