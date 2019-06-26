A Booneville woman was killed in a collision on Highway 23 Wednesday afternoon.

According to an Arkansas State Police fatality report, Pamela Moody, 51, was driving south in a 2013 Nissan Sentra that crossed the center line and struck a 1997 Ford Ranger pickup driven by Kirby McAllister head on in the north bound lane near the intersection of Todd Road.

McAllister, a 29-year old female from Magazine, was transported to Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith with undisclosed injuries.

Weather conditions at the time of the accident were clear and the road condition was dry according to the ASP report.