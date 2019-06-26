Fireworks sales beginning last week in south Logan County means the annual Independence Day celebration is only days away.

Exactly one week from today (issue date) to be exact.

To avoid some confusion generated by having two events, organizers of the city’s fireworks show — the Booneville Development Corporation/South Logan County Chamber of Commerce and the City of Booneville — and a show sponsored by First Baptist Church have opted to join forces for a single event this year, set for Wednesday, July 3, at Bearcat Stadium.

Church officials will be in charge of the pre-show events, which will start about 7:30 p.m., with the fireworks getting under way at dusk, or about 9 p.m.

Not having the now combined event on the actual holiday helps those who have been missing out on family events because of a commitment to the events, Booneville Development Corporation/South Logan County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Bulger said.

In addition to the church-led activities, Community National Bank’s Relay for Life team will be operating a concession stand and the Bearcat trap team is planning a dunking booth to raise funds for a trip to a national competition in Michigan.

Because fireworks sales have started in the two tents located east of the city limits, Booneville Police Chief Rusty Lewis said he would like city residents to be aware of laws regarding detonation of the devices.

Ordinance 583, adopted in 1984, stipulates fireworks are permitted between the hours of 11 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. on the Fourth of July except in the downtown area, where fireworks are always prohibited. The downtown area is defined as north to Fifth street, south to First Street, west to Kennedy Street and east to McCandless Avenue.

Of course there will be at least one exception to the fireworks rule because fireworks show is set for Wednesday, July 3rd.