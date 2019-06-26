Logan County received 10 new voting machines last week which Gary Eveld, the Logan County Election Commission chairman, hopes will alleviate wait period issues experienced in some locations last November.

Eveld said last week the machines came to the county without charge through the Secretary of State’s office in Little Rock.

Following last year’s use of the new voting system, which had some people waiting a reported 90 minutes to vote, the commission sought permission by the Quorum Court to add 20 machines to the 24 currently in use. The Quorum Court approved 10.

However, Eveld said he learned the Secretary of State’s office had received funding through the legislature specifically for voting machines so the county got in line for the purchases, which arrived on Thursday.

While the body has yet to take formal action, commissioners are still discussing eliminating two polling places as well. Those are the Mountain and Grayson precincts which Eveld said are not experiencing the volume necessary to remain open.

He estimated there were about 30 voters at the polling locations which didn’t “justify tying up those machines. We don’t need those polls open if people aren’t going to vote there.”

Compounding the issues with the polls, Eveld said, is a lack of poll workers and in the case of those locations, workers from other areas of the county were sent there.

Closing the polls can have essentially no impact because with the new system, any registered Logan County voter can vote at any polling location because the entire polling book system is now electronically stored and accessible through the internet at all open locations.

While there was a learning curve with the new system, Eveld said part of the wait period issues stemmed from voters taking time to read the amendments, which by law, must be available in their entirety.

“That can make a five minute vote take 10 minutes. The polls are only open 12 hours and if we only have six people vote in an hour, that’s only 72 voters per machine,” said Eveld. “Of course, most people don’t take that long.”

Amendments are also available in paper form at the polls and are printed in newspapers weeks prior to election day.