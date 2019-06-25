Ozark Mission Project (OMP) participants are hosting a summer camp at Pine Bluff where youth are conducting minor home repairs in the city.

Youth are housed at First United Methodist Church at Pine Bluff through Friday, June 28, according to a news release.

OMP is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit ministry that brings youth groups to camp sites across the state each summer to serve individuals and families.

At Pine Bluff this week, youth plan to complete more than 30 service projects for residents who are in need of minor home repair projects.

“Home repair projects can range from yard work and house painting to more challenging tasks, such as construction of porches and wheelchair ramps,” according to the release. “Ozark Mission Project strives to meet the needs of the community through these projects while simultaneously building relationships with those we are serving. Age, income and religion are not requirements when applying for a service project.”

Because of donations, OMP is able to provide service projects free to people in the area this summer.

“OMP strives to be a helping hand to Arkansans who, for financial or physical reasons, cannot maintain their homes. We are thankful for the Simmons First Foundation for helping fund many of our projects throughout Arkansas,” said Bailey Faulkner, executive director of Ozark Mission Project.

In January, officials announced plans for coming to Pine Bluff to conduct repairs. The deadline to apply was May 3. Details: www.OzarkMissionProject.org or 501-291-2807.