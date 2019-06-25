The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff received a $4 million grant from the National Science Foundation.

The grant will support the Arkansas Louis Stokes Alliance for Minority Participation (ARK-LSAMP) for the implementation of a Louis Stokes Pathways Research Alliance program, according to a news release.

“The initiative aims to help increase the pool and diversity of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) graduates who will enter graduate school and the STEM workforce in Arkansas and beyond,” according to the release.

ARK-LSAMP students join the program as freshmen and participate in a series of enrichment activities, including a six-week residential Pre-First Year Academy, a weekly guest lecture series and summer internships or cooperative experiences. The program also includes attendance and presentations at professional scientific meetings.

“A limited number of modest stipends are provided for eligible students,” according to the release.

ARK-LSAMP was formed in 2008. The iniative maintains its commitment to its goal and has added two new objectives in this grant cycle: a research component to test the impact of the strategies on STEM student retention, completion and entry to STEM graduate school or the STEM workforce along with an intensified outreach and support component for Hispanic STEM students.

ARK-LSAMP is a collaborative alliance of eight institutions including UAPB (the lead institution), Arkansas State University, Philander Smith College, Phillips Community College of the University of Arkansas, Southeast Arkansas College, University of Arkansas, University of Arkansas Little Rock and the University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College.

The proposal was developed by three UAPB STEM Academy leaders: Anissa Evans Buckner, Chair for Department of Biology; Mary E. Benjamin, Vice Chancellor Emeritus for Research, Innovation and Economic Development and Charles R. Colen Jr., Chair for Department of Industrial Technology, Management and Applied Engineering, along with Thomas Carter, Assistant Dean, College of Engineering, University of Arkansas, all who will serve as project Co-Principal Investigators.

Robert Z. Carr Jr., Provost/Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, will serve as principal investigator for the project.

Details: Anissa Evans Buckner, bucknera@uapb.edu, or 870-575-8211.