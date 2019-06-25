Meeting Friday, June 14, the Comprehensive Master Plan advisory committee finalized its mission statement, reviewed its first analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT analysis), reported on action items from the last meeting and listened as co-chair Nikki Choyce described the essence of project management as it applies to the committee’s responsibilities. Choyce has over 30 years’ experience in project management. At the end of the meeting, the guests asked questions or made comments, most of which were complimentary.

The May SWOT analysis covered strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats for the CMP. As part of the committee’s charter, it must do a SWOT analysis quarterly. The analysis highlighted several positive aspects of the CMP document, as well as, some negative issues that chairman Keith Keck said should be recharacterized as opportunities for corrective action. There was a mix of internal strengths and weaknesses, as well as external issues.

Among the weaknesses Choyce noted, was there was not a lot of infrastructure detail, and some things may require additional steps that will require other parties and resources. She noted dependencies between some recommendations that are not very clear. One concerning weakness is fear regarding this master plan, which is a fear of change. A more user-friendly version is needed that is more easily understood.

Choyce said that as an opportunity for the Village, the CMP is a plan for economic development that increases contractor and developer confidence in the Village’s direction and identifies trends in marketing and development.

Keck noted that, “The key to this committee, on the education side of the house, is to take some of those weaknesses and turn them into strengths,” adding “any of those threats, let’s make an opportunity out of them.”

Asking about the topic for the next SWOT analysis, the committee’s consensus is to focus it on the marketing efforts of the Village including both internal and external elements.

The committee discussed at length the draft mission statement read by Keck. “‘the mission of the CMP Advisory Committee is to advise the POA on the successful implementation of the CMP for the benefit of Hot Springs Village property owners.’”

To illustrate the interrelationships between the committee and its constituencies, Choyce displayed a diagram (see photo) showing the CMPAC in the center, with the three constituencies, the POA Board, the POA staff, and property owners. The inputs and outputs to and from the committee for each of those constituencies are shown by arrows.

For property owners, inputs to the committee were feedback and inputs to the process and from the committee to owners were process transparency and communications. Inputs from the board to the committee were priority guidance, clarification and governance documents, and from committee to the board were stakeholder feedback, identified gaps and annual reports. The staff would provide the committee with data and resources and would receive SWOT analyses and budget recommendations

Reporting on deferred maintenance, Murray Claassen addressed the importance of the distinction between what are considered deferred maintenance items and what are capital expenditures. The reason is to have guidance to provide the POA staff to quantify the amount of deferred maintenance that is identified in the CMP. The updated definition is that “deferred maintenance is scheduled maintenance, repairs or replacements that were postponed to defer expenses into a future budget,” Claassen read.

Claassen noted that CMP sections 5 and 6 identify the many different tasks and their associated costs. To prioritize those tasks the committee needs to know which of those maintenance items have been carried forward to current years and which are new maintenance. Most of the effort will fall to Jason Temple or his staff to determine which items classify as deferred under that definition.

Items can be deferred due to lack of money or resources in terms of people or equipment. It could be because it makes more sense to do something later after something else has already been done from a sequence point of view. Temple suggested breaking out deferred maintenance items into categories.

Taking the definition of deferred maintenance as a proposal, member Clint Blackman made a motion to accept the definition of the updated proposal of deferred maintenance, which was approved.

In a slide presentation, Choyce showed that project management is the application of knowledge and skills to plan and execute projects effectively and efficiently. She defined a project as a temporary endeavor that has a planned start date and a planned completion date with a defined specific outcome or result and requires resources such as time, money, and people. She added that it is a proven systematic approach that increases confidence in successful completion, and saves time, money and effort by decreasing risk.

The presentation showed how the utilization of project management techniques and software in determining discrete tasks and other factors for each of the CMP’s 271 recommendations for action would give transparency and certainty to each of the projects.

Choyce showed how the project management software automatically recalculates timelines and other details, such as costs, in a project any time a new condition is added or changed in that project.

The committee will begin interviewing applicants for appointment to the marketing subcommittee as soon as the POA board ratifies the subcommittee charger which will be, according to Dixon, on the consent agenda at the Wednesday June 20 POA board meeting. Volunteers to serve on that subcommittee are strongly encouraged to apply. “We need you to step up!” invited subcommittee chair Pam Avila.

The next meeting of the CMP advisory committee will be 1 p.m., Friday, July 12 in the Ouachita Room at the Ponce de Leon Center, 1101 DeSoto Boulevard.



