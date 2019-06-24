An ambassador program for the Central Business Improvement District is under consideration by city officials and CBID panelists.

The program as was discussed Tuesday at a CBID meeting would bring on employees, or ambassadors, as a presence in downtown to assist with public safety and appearance of downtown Fort Smith. CBID panelists at the meeting said they intend to reach out to other cities that have implemented such programs, like the Argenta District in North Little Rock.

CBID Chairman Bill Hanna said panelists will discuss the possibility of the program further at the next monthly meeting and possibly hold a separate meeting to discuss the matter as well.

"If they could help your CBID district just in terms of promotion, helping things work more smoothly, getting a little more attention to detail and improvements you want to make, those are the types of things that give the CBID the reason to exist," Deputy City Administrator Jeff Dingman said.

Ambassadors under the program would presumably have an authoritative presence and be a direct link between the public and city departments such as the police. They could also use golf carts to transport pedestrians from one destination to another in downtown, said 64.6 Downtown Director Talicia Richardson.

City Administrator Carl Geffken, who was the managing director in Reading, Pennsylvania, when the city had such a program, said he would need to check to see if Fort Smith's legal constructs would allow the city to assist in such a program.

CBID panelist Phil White proposed the idea of kicking off the program with volunteers, but Richardson and panelist Steve Clark had reservations about it.

"We don’t want to start something and fall short. It’s not just about the ambassador program, but the equipment they’ll be needing, the relationship with the city as well as the first responders and property owners and the landscape," Richardson said.

Despite the reservations, Dingman said the city and CBID "need to get something started." However, he said whatever is started needs to be more structured than volunteers.