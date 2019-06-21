The Van Buren man who for five days was missing in Mexico was found safe Friday afternoon.

Recently graduated medical student Jessy Pacheco, who was reportedly seen June 15 before he went missing, was reported "safe and sound" by Guadalajara governor Jalisco Enrique Alfaro Ramirez, according to La Nota de Guadalajara. Pacheco was in Guadalajara for his graduation, according to a GoFundMe page to support his family's travels in Mexico until he was found.

Pacheco on Friday was traveling to Dallas with one of his parents, La Nota reported. Officials on Friday night had not released any other details about Pacheco's disappearance and captivity.

Pacheco after his graduation planned to return to Arkansas to practice medicine. He was reportedly seen June 15 at Strana night club in Guadalajara with a friend who was found dead the next day, according to the GoFundMe page.

Van Buren police put Pacheco's family in touch with FBI officials in their search efforts, which would be conducted through the Mexican Consulate Office, said police Lt. Steve Weaver.

A Van Buren high school graduate, Pacheco from February 2015 to February 2017 worked as a surgical technician at Mercy Hospital Fort Smith. Pacheco until February 2019 shadowed Mercy doctors as part of his schooling, said Mercy spokesperson Todd Nighswonger.