U.S. Sen. John Boozman and U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman announced Thursday the Trump administration will withdraw plans to end the Jobs Corps Civilian Conservation Center program.

The CCC program at Cass, north of Ozark in Franklin County, had been in jeopardy of closure.

“Civilian Conservation Centers are a unique part of the Job Corps, and I’m pleased to see that the program will continue at Cass," Westerman said in a news release. "Not only do CCCs educate young people in rural communities across the country, but they also play a critical role in immediate disaster relief, including wildfires. I appreciate Agriculture Secretary Perdue’s choice to keep CCCs operational and look forward to working with him to make sure students and taxpayers are getting the most benefits for the investment."

Boozman said the Cass Center provides invaluable skills training" for young Arkansans and he was pleased to hear the administration will continue what he considers a "workforce development program" to expand economic opportunity in the region.

"The U.S. Forest Service should work with Congress to ensure that CCCs meet the needs of participants and taxpayers,” Boozman added.

On May 24, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the closure of nine CCCs, without prior notice or consulting Congress, Westerman's office notes in the news release.

Last week, Boozman, Cotton and Westerman sent a letter to USDA and Department of Labor secretaries expressing concern about the proposed closure of the Cass Center. Boozman was the lead Republican cosponsor of the Job Corps Protection Act, which was introduced to block the administration from using federal government funds in 2019 or 2020 to close any CCC.

Under this pressure from Congress, the USDA and DOL announced Wednesday evening they would withdraw plans to close CCCs.