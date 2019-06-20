A Missouri man convicted of molesting an 11-year-old girl will serve no jail time.

TV station KFOR reports Joseph Meili was instead sentenced to five years of probation after he pleaded guilty to third-degree molestation. If he successfully completes probation, there's a chance the charge could be removed from his criminal record.

Meili reportedly met the girl through the MeetMe app. He told investigators he believed she was 18 and that he had been "catfished."

But Greene County senior assistant prosecuting attorney Elizabeth Fax told the Huffington Post she didn't believe that.

“To actually see her in person … he knew and just decided to go along with it,” she said.

After the alleged assault, the girl tested positive for chlamydia, according to KFOR.