Discussions began in 2013

Booneville School District officials reached a long sought goal last week when they learned their pursuit for a wellness clinic at the district’s elementary school was approved.

Superintendent of schools Trent Goff said the school was notified its grant request had won approval last Monday.

During Thursday’s monthly meeting of the school board Goff said the district is already talking with architects about how to create the clinic.

The clinic will be located just inside the front entrance of Booneville Elementary School in the area previously used as a K-3 office before the school was unified under a single central office.

Goff said the district would be receiving approximately $78,000 of the $150,000 grant to start the renovation and it is anticipated the clinic would be operational by the start of the 2020-2021 school year, though he really hopes the clinic will be open for the second semester of the 2019-2020 school year.

The area to be renovated currently has a teacher workroom and offices used by mental health officials, who will remain in place, Goff said.

Mercy Clinic will be the the medical provider for the clinic, Goff said, and the district is nearing agreements with both an optometrist and a dentist to provide those services at the facility.

On April 26, a site visit was conducted by state officials who had previously denied the district’s request for funding for a clinic on multiple occasions.

Unlike previous site visits, there were at least 50 area officials on hand to lend support and answer questions from the panel.

Goff said last week primary credit for the successful application this time around should go to BES principal Jyme Beth Diffee who has relentlessly pursued the project.

Diffee isn’t the first to go after the funding, however. Initial discussions about a wellness clinic began in October of 2013 when Dr. Richard Eccles made a presentation to the board.

Mercy officials also expressed an interest in the project, both entities made presentations to the board, and the idea was ultimately tabled at that time.

In October of 2014 the idea was revived with Cooper Clinic expected to be the provider in a renovated “Home Ec Cottage” that had most recently been home to the district’s ALE program.

A site visit was conducted in April of 2015 but the application was ultimately rejected. That facility, the final one remaining from when the high school was positioned along Kennedy, has since been condemned.

Diffee started on the project again in 2017, finally winning approval last week.

After the work of opening the facility is completed the school will receive grant funding for five years until the full amount has been received and is then expected to have the facility fully self sustaining.

Goff said last week that shouldn’t be a problem. Nicki Kent’s contract as the nursing supervisor for the district was approved by the school board last week and Goff said that contract will likely stay as a district expense even when, and if, as it is expected, Kent becomes the coordinator for the clinic.

The wellness clinic will be the second located in south Logan County. The Magazine School District has operated a wellness clinic on its campus since 2011 and in 2013 opened its doors to the public.

Goff said there are no plans for the Booneville clinic to be open to more than its staff and students.