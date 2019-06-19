Andy Napier was elected board president during last week’s meeting of the Booneville School Board.

Napier, ironically, was not present at the meeting which had been moved from its traditional second Tuesday of the month to Thursday night.

The new vice president, the position Napier held this past year, is now filled by Todd Tatum. Replacing Tatum as secretary is Tyson Washburn.

In other matters the board was told school district officials are not certain they can work out all of the logistics to add two classes of pre-kindergarten students for the 2019-2020 school year so they will add only one.

The move to add slots at the school is in response to reports of the closure of the Head Start facility in Booneville.

The board was also informed that the polished concrete work at the high school should be completed by the middle of July.

Superintendent Trent Goff said he was told that removal of the tile in the hallways and cafeteria at the school should begin tomorrow or Friday of this week and work on the concrete would begin no later than July 5, with completion no later than July 15.

Marking the entryway of the school will be a stencil of either the lettering of BHS or a Bearcat face, Goff said.