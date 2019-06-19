Fort Smith officials have set an ambitious goal for restoring Harry E. Kelley Park.

Deputy City Administrator Jeff Dingman on Tuesday told Central Business Improvement District panelists that city officials aim to restore the park, which hosts festivals, concerts and other events throughout the year, to usable condition by Peacemaker Festival on July 26. City officials in that time would be able to bring the park to usable condition but will have to continue maintenance after the festival to restore it to where it was before it was submerged by the Arkansas River, said city Parks Director Doug Reinert.

"I’m surprised you’ve gotten as much done as you have down there," CBID Chairman Bill Hanna told Reinert at the meeting. "There’s been a lot of work done."

The swollen Arkansas River for more than a week submerged the park above the amphitheater stage during a record flood that crested at 40.79 feet. The river in that time knocked over light poles, scattered debris and killed grass in the park.

Though he can't give a damage estimate for Harry E. Kelley Park until insurance agents return to him with their assessment results, Reinert said flood damage to electrical and water systems is "catastrophic" in several parks throughout town. He said restoration efforts aren't going to "happen overnight" and asked residents in the meantime to be patient.

"What can we do without? What do we need to do to make the next big event happen? There’s going to be a cost associated with that, and then there’s going to be a cost associated with getting it back online, and then getting it back to the way it was," Reinert said specifically of Harry E. Kelley Park.

Restoration efforts before Peacemaker, which in 2018 drew more than 7,000 people from 19 states, means assessing and then gathering the bare essentials needed to hold the festival. He said these early restoration efforts have "nothing to do" with replacing the light poles, which have a lead time for ordering.

Even if city officials don't expect to install new light poles before Peacemaker, they still plan to secure junction boxes in that time, Reinert said. He said park workers could install the junction boxes in different places than they were before.

"If it gets submerged again, we won’t have nearly the amount of damage," he said, adding that electricians have already assessed the damaged systems in the park.

Beyond Peacemaker, Reinert said it could take 8-10 weeks for the city to get new light poles.

Fort Smith Park, which sits on the river on the northern border of the city, had heavy damage including submerged sand volleyball courts, bathrooms and playgrounds, Reinert said. He said he cannot demolish any structures in the park until the insurance company and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers sign off on the damage assessments.

Reinert said he is keeping track of employee hours, equipment and other information from his flood restoration efforts to turn in to city administration.