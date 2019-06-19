Arkansas Tech University-Ozark Campus is announcing the addition of a new program, the Machinist Operations Program at the Tyson Logan County Career Center beginning in August 2019.

The Certificate of Proficiency in Machinist Operations program prepares students for entry into the manufacturing of mechanical parts.

Students completing a certificate of proficiency in Machinist Operations will be trained in the use of machine tools and Computer Numerically Controlled (CNC) machines. In the Machinist Operations program, students will: Read blueprints, sketches, or computer-aided (CAD) designs, setup, operate, and disassemble CNC machine tools, align, secure, and adjust cutting tools and work pieces, monitor the feed and speed of machines, turn, mill, drill, shape, and grind machine parts to specifications, measure, examine, and test completed products for defects, smooth surfaces of parts or products, modify finished work pieces.

In the production of precision metal parts, students will use lathes, milling machines, welders, and grinders. Machinist operators work in machine shops, manufacturing, and tool rooms. Employment projects are based on replacing an aging workforce and potential manufacturing growth in the region.

ATU-Ozark Chancellor, Bruce Sikes, stated, “This program grants secondary students the opportunity to explore the machinist program which serves a major manufacturing need throughout the river valley region.”

Adults may participate in evening classes, by enrolling in the 17 credit hour program.

The program is designed to serve industry and students for entry-level positions and also serves as a pathway to achieving an Associate’s Degree from ATU-Ozark in Automation Technology.

“There are a large number of manufacturers dependent upon automated CNC operators. ATU-Ozark has responded to this need with short term programming that will enable students to enter into the workforce with a basic level of skills including operating a CNC machine,” shared Sikes.

For more information on ATU-Ozark programs, please visit www.atu.edu/ozark or call (479) 667-2117.