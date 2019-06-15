THEFTS
TILLES AVENUE, 3000 BLOCK: A 2012 Mitsubishi Galant was reported stolen.
NORTH STREET, 3500 BLOCK: A residential burglary was reported.
ROOSEVELT ROAD, 3700 BLOCK: A 2013 Toyota Corolla valued at $3,000 was reported stolen.
SOUTH Z STREET, 1900 BLOCK: Two drill bit sets, an impact drill, an impact driver, a carrying bag and a battery charger valued at $540 were reported stolen in a residential burglary.
ASSAULTS
A FORT SMITH MAN reported a man came at him with a knife and told him he was going to kill him.
JOE WILLIAM JOHNSON OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony third-degree domestic battery.
OTHER INCIDENTS/ARRESTS
CHRISTOPHER WAYNE ELMORE OF SPIRO was arrested on a felony fugitive from justice warrant out of LeFlore County.