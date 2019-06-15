The Greenbrier Veterans Honor Wall monument is getting an upgrade and also will be re-homed outside of city hall.

The monument was formerly housed outside of the Greenbrier Fire Department. However, with the fire department expansion project currently underway, the piece was moved into storage.

City officials now plan to bring the monument back to life by re-housing it outside of Greenbrier City Hall. This project will include a facelift and opportunity to add more veterans’ names to the piece.

“The monument will be expanded to include names of those not added during the original construction,” City Attorney Dustin Chapman said. “The existing monument includes more than 200 veterans from Wold War I through the first Gulf War, but needs to be expanded with additional names of newer service members.”

Officials are welcoming all U.S. military veterans “both living and deceased, in all branches, from all war eras, and who live or lived in the Greenbrier area” to join the wall of honor.

Chapman said other upgrades to the monument include the scenery that will surround the piece. New flags, flagpoles, lighting and other artistic design features will be installed during this project as well, he said.

It cost $20 to add a name to the wall. However, residents and local organizations are welcomed to sponsor new additions, Chapman said.

“The Honor Wall project is heavily subsidized by city funds and private donations,” he said. “A discounted cost of $20 is the cost to add each name. Many names are being sponsored by families, individuals, church groups, businesses [and more].”

To add a name to the wall or donate funds to support the project, call Leslie Littell, the city’s administrative assistant, at 501-679-2422 or stop by city hall.

Anyone who would like to be included but needs a sponsor is also asked to call Littell.

“If you are a veteran and need a sponsorship for this cost, please let us know,” Chapman said. “We don’t want to turn anyone away because of money.”