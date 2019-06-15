From Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office reports

Conway man arrested after swinging bat at family

A Conway man who claimed there was a “war of spirits” in his home last week was arrested on an assault charge, according to an incident report.

Luke Patterson Beard, 27, faces one count of first-degree assault on a family or household member, a Class A misdemeanor, following a disturbance that allegedly occurred shortly after 5 p.m. May 30.

The sheriff’s office was called to the home around 7:15 p.m. on the day in question after a woman said the 27-year-old “had been acting strangely and had been swinging a baseball bat around.”

The woman told deputy Joshua Lavrinc she feared Beard as he began acting erratically.

Deputies noted the suspect was grinding his teeth as they attempted to talk to him about the incident. At one point during the conversation, Beard “began to state there was a war of spirits and religious conflict occurring in his residence,” according to the report.

One of the individuals at the house told deputies Beard had not slept in eight days “and was speaking irrationally.”

The alleged victim asked police to search her home because she was concerned Beard had narcotics and other paraphernalia in the house, adding that she had “found a meth pipe on my night stand one day that Luke had left in my room.”

Deputies searched the home but did not find any contraband, the report states.

Records show Beard is scheduled to appear at 9:30 a.m. July 22 in Faulkner County District Court for a plea and arraignment hearing regarding the aforementioned case.

Woman receives suspicious letter

A Greenbrier woman called police last week after learning someone used her identity to try to open an account with Sprint.

According to an incident report, the 27-year-old woman received a letter from Sprint Wireless Services on Thursday stating she was pre-approved for five phone lines “as requested through an online application process.”

The Greenbrier woman called Sprint upon receiving the letter because she had not filled out an application and believed someone was attempting to use her identity. A store representative said the applications was filled out May 17 and that the business would attempt to locate the IP address used to send the application, according to the report. Employees would work to get the applications “within the next 30 to 90 days,” the report states.

After learning about the fraudulent act, the Greenbrier woman also reached out to Experian Credit Services “to check any unusual activity using her social security number.” Along with checking in with ECS representatives, the complainant also contacted her bank to see if they’d noticed any suspicious activity with her account. At the time, no money had been stolen, she said.

The woman told deputy Crystil Graham she would contact the sheriff’s office again when she receives the IP address used to make the fraudulent application from Sprint representatives.

Graham instructed the woman to call FCSO if she notices any other suspicious activity so that it can be included in the report as well.