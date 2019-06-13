Flood volunteers have shown up in force, but organizers are still looking for more.

United Way of the Fort Smith Area Resource Development Director Shea Foldvary said workers with his organization ask anyone who wants to volunteer to register with them and help with the ever-increasing number of relief jobs that are reported to them following the 500-year flood. The volunteers will add to the estimated 500 United Way-registered volunteers who have stepped in to provide flood relief in Sebastian, Crawford, Sequoyah, LeFlore, Franklin and Logan counties.

The flood for about a week submerged entire communities like Moffett and parts of Fort Smith and Lavaca. Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson in his latest weekly address said the state's losses from the flood are estimated to exceed $100 million.

United Way of Fort Smith has set up a Volunteer Intake Center at Eastside Baptist Church in Fort Smith for people who wish to get involved in the relief efforts. Volunteers may also register to volunteer online, Foldvary said.

Foldvary on Wednesday said jobs tied to flood relief come into United Way of Fort Smith "hourly." He said he and other United Way workers are still assessing how many flood relief projects will be in the region.

"Right now, we’re asking for as many who can sign up, because we don’t know the need. We don’t know how many projects will trickle in," he said.

According to Foldvary, many of the volunteer jobs assigned through United Way as of Wednesday morning were "muck-out" jobs. These put volunteers inside flooded homes to pull out destroyed items like sheetrock and carpet. He also said volunteers have been assigned to clean up trash that has washed up in people's front yards and down the streets.

While many of the volunteers themselves are local, the teams that lead them have come from all over, he said.

"We’re mobilizing specialized teams that we’re working with that have that training, and our volunteers would just go in with them and would be given all the proper gear to do that with, and we would just assist," Foldvary said.

United Way of the Fort Smith area's Volunteer Intake Center is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday at Eastside Baptist Church in Fort Smith, 2710 Massard Road. Volunteers may also register online at https://unitedwayfortsmith.org.