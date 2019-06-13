A Booneville man has been charged with residential burglary and theft of property for the alleged burglary of a Fourth Street home.

Adam Jay Hall, 42, had been questioned by a BPD officer on Thomas Street in mid-February after calls to the department about a suspicious person in a neighborhood.

Hall, according to an arrest warrant affidavit, had in his possession a considerable number of coins and several items of ladies jewelry, including a ring with a pink sapphire on a gold band.

Later the same evening another BPD officer was informed a Fourth Street residence believed their home had been burglarized.

In a statement the home owner listed $20 to $30 worth of change, a ring with a pink sapphire on a gold band, and a diamond heart shaped necklace among the items missing from their home.

About three weeks later the victim, the affidavit states, found the ring at a local pawn shop and paid the $40 pawn fee to have it returned. She also informed officers she wished to file charges.

Another Booneville man has been charged with breaking or entering and theft of property after admitting breaking into two storage units.

The renter of one of the units infomed police of several specific items missing from his unit, including four foot tall speakers, a surround sound system, and a 55-inch television.

Jimmy Doss Lucas, 46, according to an arrest warrant affidavit, had been identified as a suspect in a different case and while questioning the man, investigators noticed broken locks and tools to break locks in his floor board and, on his porch, a Black and Decker saw.

Granted consent to search the residence officers found the speakers and other items reported stolen.

While being interviewed, Lucas confirmed breaking into three units but told officers he left town after doing so and that his home was broken into and the stolen items were stolen from him.

The renter of one of the other units subsequently reported his unit being broken into but the items recovered were not among that victim’s belongings.